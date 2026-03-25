If there’s anything we’ve learned from Trump’s “quick” and “simple” war in the Middle East it’s to not take anything that comes out of the Commander-in-Chief’s mouth seriously. Hold up, we already knew that.

In the past 24 hours Trump has claimed military victory and a diplomatic breakthrough while the Pentagon announced that it is moving additional ground troops into the region. Perplexed? You’re supposed to be. Perhaps the following rundown will help make sense of an absurd situation:

Pakistan delivered a 15-point peace plan from the United States to Iran late yesterday. The proposal would establish an immediate 30-day ceasefire to facilitate negotiations for a longer-term settlement of the war.

The proposal calls for Iran to dismantle its nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, cease all uranium enrichment and abstain from seeking nuclear weapons in the future. All existing Iranian enriched uranium stockpiles would be handed over to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or be shipped out of the country and Iran would be required to grant inspectors unfettered access to all nuclear sites.

Additionally, the proposal demands that Iran would restrict the quantity and quality of its ballistic missile program and cease working with its regional proxies such as Hamas and Hizbollah.

In return the U.S. would lift sanctions, assist Iran’s civilian nuclear energy projects and remove the “snapback” mechanism that allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions in the event of Iran being deemed non-compliant, (giving Iran some assurance that lifted sanctions could not be arbitrarily re-imposed without due process in the UN Security Council.)

Yesterday speaking in the Oval Office Trump declared: “We’ve won this. This war has been won” and claimed that the U.S. had achieved “regime change” in Iran. Trump also claimed that Iran had offered a “valuable prize of immense financial value” possibly related to the re-opening of the Strait.

Not true.

Publicly, Iran continues to deny that it is participating in any direct or indirect negotiations, stating that the U.S. is “negotiating with itself.” But aside from this public stance, several media reports indicate that Iran’s Parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air-force commander and mayor of Tehran who is described as both a hard-liner and pragmatist, is at the center of the Iranian negotiating efforts. Ghalibaf himself stated that such reports were “fake news”.

Tehran has little reason to believe that the U.S. is offering to negotiate in good faith. Last June Israel, with Trump’s backing, attacked Iran just before a planned round of nuclear talks. Last February Israel and the U.S. again attacked Iran and killed Ayatollah Khamenei just as the U.S. and Iran reached a tentative agreement in Geneva to continue talks. No doubt this is why Tehran is refusing to negotiate directly with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner this time, preferring U.S. Vice President JD Vance instead. Trump stated on Tuesday that Vance and Secretary of State Rubio would be joining Witkoff and Kushner in any talks.

Pakistan has offered to host formal peace talks in Islamabad, potentially as early as this Friday. Needless to say, this is a very tight diplomatic timeline for any deliverables given Trump’s five-day extension on his threat to start bombing Iran’s civilian infrastructure if Tehran refuses to open up the Strait, which expires the same day. Of course all this depends on the concerned parties continuing to take Trump’s statements seriously.

Probably adding to Tehran’s suspicions, Trump is proclaiming victory and offering to negotiate while continuing to build-up U.S. ground forces in the region. In addition to the thousands of Marines moving into the Middle East, yesterday it was confirmed that the 82nd Airborne’s Immediate Response Force, about a brigade (roughly 2,000 soldiers) will be deploying to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran appears to be consolidating and monetizing its control of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran stated on Tuesday that “non-hostile vessels”, that is, ships unaffiliated with the U.S. or Israel, will be allowed to transit the Strait if they coordinate with Iranian officials. Iran is reportedly charging as much as $2 million per passage through the Strait. Today it was announced that China’s biggest shipping line, COSCO, would resume deliveries to the Persian Gulf for the first time since early March.

So where does all this leave us? What are the chances that the Iranian regime will take up Trump’s offer? As a former intel analyst I’ve learned not to go too far out on a limb, despite my gut feelings. If I had the ability to predict the future I’d be in Vegas right making a lot more money and having a lot more fun doing it. With that, a few observations:

Trump’s demands are maximalist and for good reason. The administration simply cannot walk away from this war and claim victory if Iran’s nuclear program or control of the Strait remains in place. But the administration continues to commit a fundamental strategic error by mirror-imaging its opponent.

First the administration assumed that a certain level of material loss or damage to Iran’s military would cause the regime to collapse. Now the administration is betting that there is a certain pain threshold where the regime will acquiesce to the White House’s demands for a complete Iranian capitulation to U.S. demands. And the president seems to believe that the U.S. has reached this pressure point.

The administration doesn’t seem to understand that the regime is a messianic theocracy which believes that its Supreme Leader is carrying out God’s will on earth. As such, the regime’s survival is paramount, and, for true believers, ordained by God.

The destruction of Iran’s conventional military capability is important to the regime, but not essential to its strategy. The pain and suffering of the Iranian people is only relevant to the regime insofar as it heightens the possibility of an uprising against the government. And thus far the regime (in addition to U.S. intelligence and Israeli officials, according to press reports) is confident that the IRGC can deal with any such contingency.

At a more pragmatic level, the regime has survived nearly four weeks of the most intense bombing the U.S. and Israel can dish out. It’s hard to underestimate the significance of this feat in a region where militaristic regimes rise and fall like the tide. The administration has no one but itself and its arrogant assumption that airpower alone would cause the fall of the regime to blame for its current dilemma.

And now Iran holds the Strait, a powerful bargaining chip that it is unlikely to relinquish voluntarily. The fear that the Iranian regime could survive this war, rebuild its nuclear program and even control of the Strait—in other words come back stronger—is undoubtedly why Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are now pressuring Trump to finish what he started and truly defeat the regime.

The U.S. is fighting a conventional war. Iran is fighting an asymmetric insurgency. An insurgency wins by not losing. It simply outlasts its enemy, as the U.S. painfully learned in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. But this is an administration that believes it can skirt the lessons of history.

The regime could still collapse tomorrow. But if it lives to fight another day it will have achieved an extraordinary feat in standing up to the Great Satan. As such Tehran has every reason, if it can, to draw out negotiations as long as possible and deny Trump the quick and easy victory which he believes he’s already won.

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