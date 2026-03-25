American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Robert McTague's avatar
Robert McTague
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Good, cogent points. The regime could still collapse, yes. However, if we pay attention to people like Maneli Mirkhan who tell us what could/must happen for that--some fairly discernible, discreet emphases and actions required--and then turn back to consider our regi-er, I mean Administration--well, not very comforting.

I would love to know what Deputy-and-lower efforts are ongoing. Is there any quietly-competent legwork being done that could allow us to emerge sorta-successfully, or is the entire establishment, to use Henry Farrell's term, "gooning toward the Fuhrer?"

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