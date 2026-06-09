Trump’s Iran War, with its lack of planning, ill-defined war-aims and underestimation of the enemy’s capabilities and resolve is a case study in how not to wage a war, unless, of course, you’re trying to lose or “couldn’t care less” one way or the other. The administration, most notably Trump and his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, have repeatedly demonstrated a pronounced inability to grasp the unconventional and asymmetric nature of the conflict and its true centers of gravity: the Iranian regime and the Strait of Hormuz. Their constant hyping of Iran’s conventional losses is reminiscent of how, during the Vietnam War, the Pentagon dogmatically touted an inflated enemy bodycount as evidence that victory was just around the corner—the wrong metric for measuring progress in the war.

Trump shares with presidents Richard M. Nixon and George W. Bush the dubious distinction of proclaiming a war over while American service men and women are still fighting in the field. Nixon, in a somewhat understandable sleight of hand designed to extricate America from an unpopular war declared “peace with honor” in Vietnam. Bush proclaimed “mission accomplished” in Iraq but had enough common sense to caveat that difficult days lay ahead. Trump, on the other hand, seemingly totally detached from reality, proclaimed “total and complete victory” time and again, despite the fact that zero strategic goals have been achieved and Iran continues to hold the world hostage with its choke hold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Since a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire took effect on 8 April, the U.S. and Iran have been negotiating for over two months to no measurable effect, far longer than the 38 days of high-intensity conflict that preceded the so-called ceasefire. And since the ceasefire there have been at least seven major skirmishes in or around the Strait, most of them involving the U.S. military:

On 4 May Iran attacked U.S. warships and two U.S.-flagged cargo ships in the Strait with cruise missiles, drones and fast attack boats, all of which were destroyed or intercepted. Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones at the U.A.E., damaging its Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. Iran also struck a U.A.E. state-owned ADNOC oil tanker and, likely, a South Korean cargo ship and attacked the U.A.E. again with missiles and drones the following day. In response, Washington said that the attacks were not significant enough to constitute a breach of the ceasefire.

On 7 May Iran attacked U.S. destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz with multiple missiles, drones and fast boats, all of which were “eliminated”, according to a CENTCOM statement. The U.S. responded with “self defense strikes” targeting Iranian military facilities in southern Iran, prompting Iran to again attack the U.A.E with ballistic missiles and UAVs, all of which were intercepted. In response Trump said that Iran was “led by LUNATICS… we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their deal signed, FAST!” Trump later downplayed the event, calling the skirmish a “love tap”.

Iran’s Shahed drones in an underground storage facility

On 17 May, amidst reports that the U.A.E. was playing a more active role in the war against Iran, likely Iran’s proxy Shia militias in Iraq launched three UAVs targeting the U.A.E. While two of these were intercepted, the third struck a power generator adjacent to the U.A.E.’s Barakah nuclear powerplant, drawing widespread international condemnation. Iran also attacked Saudi Arabia with three drones, all of which were intercepted. On that day Trump posted, “For Iran the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

On 27 May the U.S. shot down four Iranian-launched UAVs that were targeting four ships attempting to pass through the Strait without coordinating with Tehran. A U.S. strike on an Iranian ground-control site in southern Iran destroyed another UAV as it was preparing to launch. Iran responded by launching a ballistic missile at Kuwait, likely targeting a U.S. base there. The next day, Trump, convening a cabinet meeting supposedly called to arrive at a final decision on Iran said Tehran was “negotiating on fumes” and mused “maybe we go back and finish it, maybe we don’t.”

On 31 May the U.S. again conducted “self defense strikes” on Iranian radar and command-and-control sites for drones in southern Iran after Iran shot down a U.S. MQ-1 drone operating over international waters. In response Iran targeted a U.S. base in Kuwait with two ballistic missiles, both of which were intercepted. The next day Trump said that negotiations were “boring” and that he “couldn’t care less”.

On 2-3 June, after the U.S. struck a ship that was attempting to run the U.S. blockade against Iran, Iran launched 13 ballistic missiles and 17 UAVs against Kuwait, hitting Kuwait International Airport, killing one and wounding over sixty people. Iran also attacked Bahrain with three ballistic missiles and several drones, all of which were intercepted. The same day Trump said that negotiations were “going very well” and that a deal to end the conflict “could happen over the weekend…who knows?”

Finally, most recently on 7-8 June, in the largest outbreak of hostilities since the ceasefire, Iran and Israel exchanged direct missile and air-launched missile attacks against each other after Israel attacked Beirut’s southern suburbs and Iran responded as promised. In response Trump stated that “Peace is proceeding subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.” He may have been referring to his estranged ally Israel more than the Iranians.

Sound like a viable ceasefire or path to victory to you? To say that Trump’s trademark rants and threats are ringing hollow at this point is an understatement. If this were politics as usual it wouldn’t matter that much, but it isn’t.

American servicemen and women in harm’s way deserve nothing less than a commander-in-chief who is focused and working relentlessly to assure that their sacrifices will not be in vain. But instead they are left with a 21st century King Lear who preoccupies himself with building ballrooms, triumphal arches, childish memes and cage matches at the White House. When asked tough questions about the war, tough questions that the American people deserve answers to, he resorts to hurling insults at the inquirer.

The global economy, America’s alliances, the centuries-old principle of freedom of navigation, the lives of countless innocent civilians and U.S. service men and women—there’s a lot at stake in this war. Trump started it. He needs to find a way to finish it. And if he can’t lead he should step down immediately and clear the way for those in his administration—perhaps J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio—who can salvage what they can from this unmitigated disaster.

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