Just a few days away from Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to relinquish its control of the Strait of Hormuz or suffer apocalyptic destruction, Trump went on one of his most unhinged tirades to date, issuing an f-bomb laced social media posting: “Open the F…ing Strait you crazy bastards or you’ll be living in Hell–JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah…” and threatening to “[blow] everything up and [take] over the oil.”

And they call us deranged…

Trump’s words speak for themselves. A rational, politically unbiased person can only read them and conclude that the President of the United States is mentally unbalanced. And besides the obvious fact that Trump is signaling weakness by begging the Iranians to open up the Strait instead of forcing them to do so by military means, he also seems totally unaware of the depth of the global crisis that he has caused.

Trump may be intent on blowing up civilian infrastructure in Iran (which would be a war crime) and destroying the country (as opposed to the Iranian regime), but Iran can take comfort in knowing that it is merely the latest on a long list of things blown up by Trump since 28 February. Here’s a brief rundown:

America’s Reputation in the World: Trump is attempting to exhibit strength through his social media rants, but he is actually doing the opposite. With the tact and wit of a grade-school playground bully, he’s actually, once again, laying bare for the world to see just how morally bankrupt, corrupt and incoherent America’s body politic has become. It would be natural for an outsider to conclude that American acceptance of such behavior from its leadership is a sign of social decline and political decay. Our autocratic rivals are most assuredly celebrating the spectacle, since political decay in America discredits liberal democracy itself.

Trump has singlehandedly transformed America from a stabilizing, status quo power to a destabilizing, rogue actor. A superpower to be feared because of the arbitrary power that it wields instead of one respected because of its forbearance and founding principles. As a result the rules-based liberal world order has been upended.

But that’s tomorrow’s problem. Today the world faces a crisis not of its own making with the responsible party and only power capable of leading the world toward a solution confined to recrimination, insults and finger pointing. This makes Trump not only America’s problem but the entire world’s. As the Asia Times put it recently Trump:

…has started a war of choice–recklessly, unjustly and thoughtlessly causing an economic catastrophe for the whole world, not least for long-term U.S. allies that he now expects to clear up his mess for him. It is hardly surprising that they are reluctant to get involved…

The Asians and Europeans, many our former allies, are already organizing to counterbalance a vacillating and vindictive America. Trump and Trump alone is responsible for this catastrophic loss of U.S. prestige.

How the world sees us

The Global Economy: The sudden stoppage of 20 percent of the globe’s oil and natural gas supplies has resulted in what International Energy Agency Director Fatih Biral describes as the “worst energy shock ever recorded.” Destroyed critical infrastructure in the Gulf assures that, even if the shooting were to stop today, supply disruptions in the energy market will be with us for years.

The price of Brent crude has surged over 40 percent. Asia faces severe energy supply disruptions, with several countries enacting rationing measures. The price of transportation, food—just about everything—is set to go up. Stagflation is a real possibility.

Trump’s war thus far has accomplished none of its true objectives: the Iranian regime remains in place, arguably more radical than ever, and still in control of Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium. Judging from where we are today it would seem that the war’s most enduring legacy will be a notorious one: a devastating and entirely avoidable global economic downturn.

America’s Economy: Despite Trump’s best efforts to sell the American people a vision of ‘fortress America’ America is actually located on planet Earth and is tied firmly into the world economy. As such, a global oil shock and economic downturn will have profoundly negative effects on the U.S. economy and U.S. consumers. Firmly grounded in pre-Adam Smith mercantilist economics, Trump has tried to argue that the U.S., as a net oil exporter, stands to benefit from the oil crisis, blithely saying “Buy oil from the United States of America. We have plenty.” But while oil companies stand to make a killing from the current energy crisis, as with Trump’s tariffs, it will be the U.S. consumer who picks up the bill through higher gas prices and inflation.

Freedom of Navigation: Having started the war that caused Iran to seize the Strait of Hormuz, Trump is now trying to walk away from any responsibility of reimposing freedom of navigation in the Strait, saying that it is “not our problem”. Prior to the war the U.S. was the ultimate guarantor of safe naval passage through the Strait of Hormuz. And the U.S. upheld the principle of freedom of navigation globally for decades in order to secure sea lanes crucial for global commerce and to uphold the international liberal order. Prior to Trump this was seen as coinciding with U.S. economic and security interests. Now Trump is demonstrating to the world that the U.S. commitment to freedom of navigation is questionable at best.

The upshot to all of this will be a less secure world. As of today it is unclear who will reimpose order over one of the world’s most strategic trade routes, a vital artery once secured by the U.S. Fifth Fleet. And if the U.S. makes good on its promise to walk away from the Strait of Hormuz, it is hard not to see China, a country that normally gets roughly 45 percent of its oil through the Strait, getting more involved in the region. Tension between the U.S and China could also flare if China follows the U.S. lead and asserts that freedom of navigation no longer applies to the South China Sea or Strait of Taiwan.

The NATO Alliance: It’s looking as though Trump’s war on Iran will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of NATO, an alliance that helped keep the peace in Europe and, arguably, the world for decades. Even before the war transatlantic relations were under severe strain due to the Trump administration’s arrogant berating of former European allies who fought and bled alongside the U.S. during the Second World War and numerous Cold War and post-Cold War conflicts and crises.

Trump’s threat to annex Greenland, a territory of Denmark, sparked an existential crisis within the alliance, forcing European leaders to plan for the unthinkable: a hot intra-NATO conflict where U.S. military commanders would order their soldiers to aim-in and pull the trigger on our former European allies.

Now, apparently not understanding one of the NATO’s most basic premises–that the alliance is a defensive one–Trump is threatening NATO members for not coming to his aid in a U.S. war of choice that caused Iran to close down the Strait of Hormuz. He has called NATO a “paper tiger” and stated that he is “seriously considering” pulling the U.S. out of the alliance.

Given all this, European leaders, despite giving lip service support to NATO as is, are understandably thinking about and discussing a post-American alliance. How could they not? Their primary partner and sponsor has proven to be not only unreliable, but erratic and even threatening. No doubt the Kremlin is watching this spectacle with glee.

I truly feel bad for the Iranian people, since the American president who promised their liberation is now talking about taking their oil and walking away. But we shouldn’t be surprised by this. The Iranian people, U.S. standing, the global economy, the treaties and alliances that have kept the world secure, they’ve all been blown up. Trump is detached from reality, incoherent and in power. Until that changes things are going to continue blowing up.

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