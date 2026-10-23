The New York Times reported this week that the U.S. and Israel have developed plans for “short but intensive” renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with targets to include Iranian energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities and missile and drone arsenals. Earlier this month, U.S. diplomatic missions across 12 Middle Eastern countries issued coordinated security alerts warning Americans of potential attacks on U.S. interests, airspace closures, and a rapid escalation of regional hostilities. President Trump has reportedly not yet decided whether to launch additional attacks. However, it should be noted that before both the June 2025 and February 2026 strikes against Iran, administration statements obscured the timing of military operations, which ultimately came as a surprise.

The administration appears to be wagering that another round of intense strikes, combined with the economic pressure of U.S. sanctions and naval blockade of Iranian ports, could force Tehran to make major concessions—or potentially threaten the regime’s survival. Here’s what we know about how the various parties to the conflict are positioning themselves:

The U.S.: President Trump reportedly considered resuming hostilities before the midterms, but faced blowback from fellow Republicans, forcing him to back off. This week, the State Department announced that it was evacuating nonessential personnel and their families from Saudi Arabia because of escalating Houthi attacks.

The U.S. currently has two carrier strike groups (CSGs) in the region, CSG-5, led by the USS George Washington, and CSG-10, led by the USS George H.W. Bush. Approximately 50,000 U.S. military personnel are currently stationed in the region, including land- and sea-based forces. A third U.S. carrier strike group, CSG-9, led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, as well as the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are expected to arrive in the region by the end of November.

Source: The Institute for National Security Studies. Information current as of 20 Oct. 2026. Locations are approximate.

President Trump has repeatedly stated that there is no plan to use ground forces in the war, though early in the conflict he mused publicly about seizing strategic Iranian islands in the Gulf, such as Kharg Island, to constrain Iranian oil shipments.

In mid-October, CNN reported that U.S. military planners were considering employing the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal, against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities, including the deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain complex. President Trump has spoken publicly several times about using the MOAB. However, while the weapon could be effective against certain types of Iranian infrastructure, analysts have questioned whether it could penetrate deeply enough to destroy hardened underground facilities, since it is an airburst rather than a bunker-buster munition.

Israel: Media reports indicate that Israel is preparing for a strike against Iran, and according to the Atlantic and Israeli media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a series of calls with Trump to push for a new round of joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. Netanyahu faces elections next week and appears to favor an attack prior to the vote.

On 10 October, Netanyahu instructed Israeli forces to prepare for a major offensive, but Trump reportedly nixed any attack before U.S. midterm elections. On 19 October Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrived for an unannounced visit to Israel where he reportedly discussed operational planning with Netanyahu. On the same day, dozens of Israeli fighter jets flew over Syria and Iraq to an area near Iran’s western border. According to Axios, the operation was a “power projection” exercise intended to reinforce deterrence against Iran ahead of Israeli elections. However, some U.S. officials reportedly saw the operation as a provocative Israeli attempt to draw Iranian fire prior to the Israeli election.

Iran: In recent weeks, senior Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened to expand retaliation beyond conventional military targets if U.S.-Israeli strikes resume. According to The Wall Street Journal, Iranian officials have warned mediators that renewed U.S. attacks would prompt expanded strikes against Gulf states, including economic infrastructure. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently warned in the Financial Times that renewed attacks “will put civilian lives and the well-being of all regional states and the global economy at great risk.” Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has threatened undersea communications cables, data centers, and artificial intelligence infrastructure in the region. Other senior IRGC officials have echoed warnings against undersea cables running through the Strait of Hormuz and U.S.-linked assets. Iran has also reportedly instructed allied armed groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq to prepare for renewed hostilities.

Despite substantial wartime losses, most assessments maintain that Iran retains the ability to launch missile and drone attacks against regional targets. Iran has recently intensified attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The GCC: The GCC recently condemned continued Iranian missile and drone attacks against member states, while calling for renewed diplomacy to prevent further regional escalation. Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of state for defense affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, warned on 19 October that the global energy repercussions of the conflict had not yet peaked and emphasized the importance of dialogue with Tehran. Although it remains unclear how Gulf governments are privately responding to the prospect of renewed U.S.-Israeli strikes, they have compelling reasons to fear further escalation. Earlier in the war, Gulf states repeatedly urged Washington to refrain from additional punative strikes against Iran out of concern that Tehran would retaliate against their critical infrastructure.

The Takeaway: Most current analysis suggests that another short, intense round of U.S.-Israeli strikes would be unlikely by itself to compel Tehran to accept Washington’s demands. Despite the damage of previous U.S.-Israeli bombing, Iran retains considerable drone and missile capabilities. Judging by Tehran’s rhetoric and past actions, it will likely use these capabilities to retaliate and inflict regional and global economic pain, including through attacks against critical regional infrastructure and commercial shipping.

If U.S.-Israeli strikes go beyond previous levels of bombing against Iranian infrastructure in an attempt to break Tehran’s resistance, Tehran, in turn, could resort to more extreme retaliatory measures, such as striking critical Gulf power plants and desalination facilities, potentially disrupting essential services in the region’s population centers, or cutting fiber-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz, which could severely disrupt the region’s communications, commerce and high-tech facilities. Both the U.S. and its Gulf allies face shortages of critical missile interceptors and would likely struggle to protect the Gulf region’s sprawling hydrocarbon refineries, shipping terminals and other critical infrastructure.

Source: CSIS

Finally, it is important to remember the recurring pattern of brinkmanship evident throughout the war: successive rounds of escalation that threaten higher levels of severe damage to regional infrastructure, followed by temporary de-escalation and diplomacy as the parties seek to avert potentially catastrophic consequences. Faced with the prospect of crippling damage to their critical infrastructure, GCC states may once again pressure Washington to stand down.

Proponents of renewed military action argue that Iran is approaching a breaking point and that yet another round of strikes will force the regime to capitulate or collapse. A more probable outcome may be that the administration conducts one last round of punitive strikes, declares whatever victory it can, and pulls back from the conflict without achieving its principal objectives. Alternatively, Washington could simply maintain its sanctions and naval blockade in the hope that economic pressure eventually forces Tehran to capitulate. Either way, if the Iranian regime survives without making major concessions, Tehran could claim a strategic victory, although its ability to sustain such an outcome would depend in part on its capacity to withstand continued economic pressure. On balance, the risks and potential costs of renewed military action appear to outweigh its uncertain benefits.

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