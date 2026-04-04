Three major factors in American politics are set to collide in the months ahead: A president who owns an unpopular, backfiring war in the Middle East, one that is unlikely to have a clean ending even if the president attempts to walk away from it; November’s midterm elections that look likely (if unfettered, see below) to see significant Democratic gains in the House and Senate, a development that would significantly weaken the president’s last two years in office and jeopardize his political legacy; and, finally, the president’s well-established track record of interfering with elections his party loses.

Historically, an unpopular war or a weak economy in an election year almost certainly spells trouble for a presidential incumbent–now Trump and the Republicans potentially face both. President Trump’s approval ratings slipped with the start of the war and now hover around forty percent with the percentage of Americans who support his war roughly equivalent. This seems to indicate that the only Americans who support the war are Trump’s MAGA base. But even here the war appears to be causing fissures.

The midterms are still more than six months away. But even if Trump declares victory and attempts to walk away from the war he started, the damage to infrastructure in the Gulf and Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz virtually assure that the economic fallout–higher fuel prices, commodity shortages, inflation, possible economic downturn–will be long lasting.

The current phase of the war could easily segue into a protracted conflict over control of the Strait of Hormuz with multiple actors involved, complicating efforts to find a solution and return to the status quo ante. In other words, the high economic cost of the war could easily worsen and stretch into next fall.

Having caused this disaster Trump is left holding the bag. But even as a second term president, don’t expect him to burn any political capital trying to do the right thing by working to get the world out of the mess he’s created. Rather, he will dodge, dissimulate and cast blame on others. Abroad, Trump is already throwing the transatlantic alliance under the bus by blaming America’s NATO allies for the war’s aftermath.

Don’t put it past him…

As the old cliché has it, the first casualty of war is the truth, and Trump is doing all he can to peddle outright falsehoods that paint the war as a success: There is a new regime in Iran, Iran’s enriched uranium isn’t really that important, etc. But moving the goalposts isn’t going to work as Americans will be reminded of the war’s cost every time they buy groceries or pull up to the gas station.

Domestically, should the war drag on, Trump’s focus could circle back to his political enemies at home—so-called radical leftist terrorists, democrats, blue states and individuals who investigated or prosecuted Trump in the past—in a bid to distract himself and voters.

Wars always give presidents a window to curtail civil liberties, for better or worse—Lincoln suspended habeas corpus during the Civil War and Roosevelt interred Japanese Americans during the Second World War. And a protracted war in the Middle East, one that becomes a political liability, is likely to entice Trump’s most illiberal instincts. As the election looms he could blame shadowy ‘deep state’ actors for both undermining the war and plotting midterm election interference, setting the stage for post-election claims of election fraud in states that vote Democratic.

As with most populist strongmen, Trump understands the value of scapegoating and playing on people’s fears, and has always framed elections in apocalyptic terms, saying that a Trump loss would mean the end of his ‘America First’ agenda and, by extension, the destruction of America. Even before the war Trump cast the November midterms in Manichaean terms, telling House Republicans on the fifth anniversary of the 6 January attack on the U.S. Capitol that if a blue wave retakes the chamber he would be sure to face impeachment. Last November Trump phoned into former deputy FBI director Dan Bongino’s podcast with the cheery news that he wanted to “nationalize” American elections in fifteen “crooked” states.

And Trump has done more than just make verbal threats. Trump and the Republicans sought to undermine states’ constitutionally mandated right to run their own elections through the SAVE America Act, which would require registering voters to provide proof of citizenship (despite the fact that non-citizen voting is extremely rare and states have multiple checks in place to prevent it). Since Trump re-took the White House, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has waged a relentless, but only partially successful, campaign to force states to turn over sensitive voter roll data to the federal government. In early April it was reported that Trump was attempting to nationalize state voter rolls by executive fiat.

Such a move may seem like a Hail Mary on Trump’s part since it would be wildly unconstitutional and the states are rightly resisting. But legality, plausibility and feasibility go out the window when it comes to Trump’s schemes to violate norms, laws and the Constitution. Whether it be disrupting elections, pushing the military into American cities, attempting to annex Greenland, curtailing free speech, or prosecuting his political opponents, Trump’s pattern is to threaten and go as far as he can until he hits resistance that is strong enough to stop him, regardless of where legal lines lay.

And when it comes to U.S. election integrity he’s largely gotten away with this tactic, in large part because the Republican Party has condoned Trump’s illiberal behavior and the American people couldn’t be bothered with defending their right to vote (to say nothing of those who actually believe Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud).

Those Americans who are still capable of putting facts together do remember that Trump incited a riot in an attempt to prevent the legal certification of Joe Biden as president on 6 January 2021, undoubtedly because of the shocking televised violence of that day. But many forget that 6 January was merely the culmination of a weeks-long Trump-led conspiracy to thwart the 2020 election, to include his illegal attempts to induce state officials to ignore true vote counts, his plot to manufacture fraudulent slates of presidential electors and his pressuring the DOJ and Vice President Pence to certify himself as the winner.

Now, with a dumpster-fire war in the Middle East and a growing global economic crisis, Trump is in need of diversions and scapegoats. For the latter he will no doubt point to the usual cast of characters–fake news media, radical lunatic democrats, and individual political enemies–as he has in the past. He could go further and blame his own cabinet members (suggestion: Pete Hegseth), generals, intelligence community (IC) and diplomats for bad advice, intelligence, planning and execution.

And Trump could also finger an old, reliable boogeyman within the government: the so-called ‘deep state’, a perfect foil for both a failed war and losing election.

The deep state is one of Trump’s favorite villains, right up there with illegal alien rapists and free trade globalism. He used it when the FBI was investigating his alleged 2016 presidential campaign’s ties to Russia, the IC’s investigation into Russia’s interference into the 2016 election as well as Trump’s first impeachment, which was triggered when a whistleblower within the government alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden. He has regularly used it to deflect blame for 6 January, absurdly calling the attack on the Capitol a “setup” and saying “the System manufactured a riot at the Capitol to crush the powerful America First movement”.

In his second term, the deep state conspiracy became a catch-all rationalization for Trump’s supposed political persecution as well as justification for Trump’s political retribution campaign. As a passage from a White House webpage timeline explaining the events of 6 January put it:

Triumph over Tyranny: Despite relentless Deep State efforts to imprison, bankrupt, and assassinate him—all designed to sabotage his political comeback through fabricated indictments, invasive raids, and rigged show trials—President Trump emerges triumphant. Fueled by unbreakable resolve, the fierce loyalty of his courageous family, team, and Patriotic Americans, and God’s unmistakable grace, he delivers a landslide 2024 victory and reclaims the White House in the greatest comeback in American History.

Trump’s purging of the federal bureaucracy, especially the DOJ and FBI was done under the auspices of cleansing the federal government of deep state influence. FBI director Kash Patel, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, are all vocal deep state conspiracists. They (with the exception of Bondi) now lead thoroughly politicized agencies ready to run down any whim of the president, however crazy, abusive or illegal.

Last July Gabbard publicly accused former president Barack Obama of a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump’s 2016 election victory. Gabbard’s shoddy attempt to cherry pick and misrepresent intelligence and analysis underlying the IC investigation into the Russia Gate scandal did not hold up to scrutiny and her referral of former President Obama and several of his top aides to the DOJ for criminal prosecution appears to have gone straight to the circular file.

But prosecution of a former president wasn’t the point of these outlandish accusations. By making the charges Gabbard showed Trump her willingness to use the intelligence agencies she leads to grandstand false and misleading political attacks against Trump’s enemies.

Last January Gabbard was involved in a DOJ approved FBI raid in Fulton County, Georgia elections warehouse which seized 2020 election records as part of the administration’s ongoing effort to discredit the 2020 election results. Prior to the Trump era, the sight of federal law enforcement agents and the nation’s top spy rattling through state election records would have been a Watergate-scale scandal, full stop. Sadly, inured by Trump’s relentless assault on our voting system, Americans in 2026 barely batted an eyelid and the story was almost immediately forgotten.

Gabbard and Patel may soon go the way of Pam Bondi. Rumors of their imminent firings are circulating. But their prospective replacements would likely be even greater Trump sycophants leading what are now, at least at the executive level, thoroughly politicized federal agencies that appear to have no qualms with meddling in U.S. elections.

The pieces are all there: An unpopular war, a possible economic downturn, a president who has attempted to disrupt federal elections in the past and is signaling he will do so again, a shadowy ‘deep state’ conspiracy that seeks to sabotage a promised “Golden Era” and politicized federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies that stand willing to do the president’s bidding, however illegal.

As Russia in the First World War, Weimar Germany in the interwar period or America during the Vietnam War shows, wars can be politically destabilizing. Strong leadership is often the decisive factor in determining whether the state comes through the storm intact or lurches instead into political upheaval.

If Trump’s war—and more importantly its economic fallout—continues to go from bad to worse there will be a political price to pay for both Trump and the Republicans. But don’t look for Trump to do the right thing or go silently into the night. He is likely to once again attempt to interfere with a national election, dragging the country into political crisis, in order to save his own skin. There is absolutely no reason to give him the benefit of the doubt. He’s done it before and by all indicators he appears to be intent on doing it again.

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