Once again, the Iran War has come full circle—a failed diplomatic initiative between the United States and Iran, a resumption of hostilities, another operational pause, more apocalyptic threats, and yet another diplomatic initiative. The latest proposal, advanced primarily by Oman with Iranian participation, called for a regional consortium to manage maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). The initiative appears dead on arrival for now, as Tehran rejected it on the grounds that it did not give Iran sufficient authority over the proposed shipping lanes and the U.S. is again dropping bombs on Iran. Yet the proposal is still worth examining because it reveals the pitfalls of seeking a quick settlement at this stage of the conflict—one that would almost certainly favor Iran—and sheds light on Tehran's deeper objectives. More importantly, even had Tehran accepted the proposal, it likely would have failed because it attempted to solve a maritime management problem rather than the underlying causes of the region's security dilemma.

The Trump administration should be wary of any similar deal in the future since a regional consortium treaty between Iran and the GCC would likely be highly contentious from the start. And like the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), local mediators, eager for a return to stability, are likely to sell it as a quick-fix confidence-building measure that will facilitate additional solutions to the Iran conundrum. In reality, a consortium deal without the active participation of major powers, the U.S. included, would risk institutionalizing Iranian leverage rather than mediating Iran’s behavior and reducing regional instability.

Any consortium would almost certainly center on Oman and Iran, the two littoral states bordering the Strait, while providing some role for the remaining GCC states. But a closer look at this likely consortium makeup, the history of regional security dynamics and Iran’s undeterred regional ambitions suggests that, as with the MoU, the current proposal is being hastily constructed on a foundation of sand.

The Oman proposal was patterned on a similar arrangement for the Strait of Malacca, where Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore manage their strait via a joint regional mechanism funded by voluntary fees. But the Persian Gulf is not Southeast Asia, a cursory look at recent history reveals why.

The Malacca arrangement was a slow, progressive evolution rather than a shotgun agreement. After a period of post-colonial friction and hostility in the 1960s, the current managers of the Strait of Malacca worked for decades to build an integrated security arrangement amenable to all three countries. With the founding of the Association of Southeastern Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1967, the three embarked on a process of economic integration which, in turn, encouraged additional security cooperation. By the early 2000s the three ASEAN members sought to secure their global trade routes from piracy, smuggling and other maritime threats by creating the Malacca Straits Patrol which enacted coordinated naval and air patrols and intelligence sharing. In short, the three powers (with some additional cooperation with Thailand) had a foundation of solid bilateral ties on which to build meaningful mutual security and economic cooperation.

Such conditions do not exist in the Persian Gulf, in large part because an ethno-sectarian fault line runs through the region, with Sunni-Arab shaykhdoms on one side and a revolutionary Shia-Persian theocracy on the other. Both have competing visions of regional security. Suspicion and rivalry between the two blocs have traditionally thwarted efforts to bridge the gap, such as the recent Chinese-sponsored Saudi-Iran rapprochement initiative. Indeed, since late February the two have been locked in an armed conflict not entirely of their own making. Given this complicated recent history it’s hard to envision the two sides seamlessly shifting from armed-conflict to multilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, prior to the Iran War, a rules-based order backed by credible U.S. military deterrence held sway in the Gulf. Iran was not a stakeholder in the system but rather a powerful rogue power that the system–characterized by bilateral security cooperation and military base hosting agreements–sought to protect against. The current war has fundamentally disrupted that security architecture. With this in mind, the proposed consortium, with Iran most assuredly sitting as first-among equals, would not preserve the region’s security architecture, but rather undermine it. A brief look at the region’s security history underscores the magnitude of this transformation and why a regional consortium is unlikely to tame it.

The British navy guaranteed security in the Gulf for nearly a century before a cash-strapped London began turning over responsibility to the U.S. in the late 1960s. Since then the U.S. navy has borne primary responsibility for maintaining freedom of navigation in the Gulf and Strait through several regional crises and wars–the Iranian Revolution, the Iran-Iraq war, the tanker war which stemmed from it and the Persian Gulf War.

U.S. regional hegemony and deterrence held sway through all these events. But now, Iran’s asymmetric warfare has exposed the limitations of U.S. power. U.S. interceptor systems are finite and can be overwhelmed by cheap drone swarms, while a U.S. destroyer that costs billions of dollars can be threatened by drones, missiles and mini-subs that cost a mere fraction of the cost. In sum, U.S. military hardware blunted Iranian attacks but the bomber, or in this case, the drone and missile, often got through to inflict substantial damage on Gulf infrastructure, some of which will take years to rebuild. Tehran is almost certainly banking on the proposition that Washington will find Iran’s sustained drone and missile attacks difficult and expensive to absorb in the long-term, which the most recent U.S. bombing pause appears to confirm.

A clear-eyed look at the nature of the Iranian regime itself highlights another flaw in any regional consortium scheme. The MoU, as well as what we know about the more recent consortium proposal, both seemed to assume that Iran was an honest broker and responsible actor. But Tehran has clearly signaled time and again through its rhetoric and attempts to set up a managerial body for the SoH, that it does not plan to relinquish its gatekeeper role over the Strait and intends to favor friends and allies of its ‘Axis of Resistance’ in the new maritime regime.

Tehran covets its promotion to management not only because of the additional income that it might provide, but more importantly, because it would bestow immense geopolitical leverage. Control over maritime access to the Persian Gulf allows Iran to reward partners, punish adversaries, and transform geography into diplomatic leverage. In that sense, the Strait is not merely an economic asset but an instrument of statecraft. In early July Iran’s ambassador to China said that China and other friendly nations would be granted “special consideration” in any SoH toll regime implemented by Tehran. Conversely, later the same month, Iran warned that any company or country that receives money from frozen Iranian assets will not be allowed to pass through the SoH. The current situation illustrates how the Trump administration’s abandonment of a rules-based international order has created conditions where the U.S. will find itself competing or contesting with peer competitors such as China over areas that were previously considered global commons.

Added to this is the fact that, despite its endless tough, even crazy-talk, Washington is clearly unwilling or unable to risk sending in the amount of large-scale ground forces that would be required to alter the current dynamic. This leaves the U.S., Iran and regional powers locked in a seemingly endless cycle of on-again, off-again stalemated air- and sea-skirmishing. The result is a growing regional perception that U.S. security guarantees have become less reliable than they once appeared.

Finally, a regional consortium would do nothing to solve the larger problems which led to the war in the first place. The Iranian regime has not given up on spreading its influence throughout the region through its proxy partners in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon. In fact, when the informal bombing pause went into effect, providing the best window for regional deescalation, Iran’s proxies in Iraq and Yemen continued to launch drone attacks against Saudi Arabia. Nor has Iran shown any real inclination to make a compromise with the U.S. on its nuclear program and ballistic missile program, key factors that were often cited by the Trump administration as the original casus belli for the war.

Proponents might say that it is important to start somewhere, to reach a regional cease-fire then work up to the larger issues. Such was the logic of the MoU. But an unworkable cease-fire merely sows further frustration with those, like the GCC, who honestly seek peace, leading directly to the fatigue and desperation that leads regional powers and their backers to be tempted by quick and easy diplomatic fixes that favor Iran. We are watching this cycle in real time. Tehran is banking on this fatigue, and no doubt takes heart when President Trump says he is “tired of negotiating” because what Trump likely means is the long, painstaking negotiations that hopefully produce incremental progress rather than an instant, all-inclusive grand bargain.

The latest gambit of a regional consortium to manage the Strait may seem moribund, but it will likely crop up again, since it is tempting to view it as a quick and easy way to solve one of the war’s most nettlesome problems. But regional divisions, history and Iran’s true motives strongly argue against such a scheme. Iran will likely do whatever it can to hang onto its greatest strategic prize: one of the globe’s most important geopolitical chokepoints. A strategic prize that geography, cheap technology and a fair share of U.S. hubris has handed to it.

Iran will continue to play a long game in the Strait because geography and recent battlefield experience have convinced the regime that time favors its strategy. For Washington, the first step toward a sustainable policy is abandoning the search for quick diplomatic fixes. The Strait of Hormuz is no longer simply a shipping lane. It has become the central arena in a broader contest over regional order, and any lasting settlement must begin with that reality.

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